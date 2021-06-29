UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Declares Unconditional Ceasefire In Tigray Province - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ethiopia Declares Unconditional Ceasefire in Tigray Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Ethiopian government announced an unconditional ceasefire in Tigray province following the recapture of the regional capital by rebel forces, local newspaper Addis Standard reported on Monday, citing a government statement.

According to the local media, after the Tigray Defence Forces took control of the city of Mekelle, forcing the government troops and officials to retreat, the head of Tigray interim administration asked Addis Ababa to establish a ceasefire agreement and work on a political solution to Tigray crisis.

"The government has announced an unconditional ceasefire that will last until the end of the farming season effective as of June 28, 2021," the Federal government was cited as saying by the Addis Standard.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front ” of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in clashes with the rebels and heavy civilian losses.

Related Topics

Addis Ababa June November Media Government Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

23 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

2 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

2 hours ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

2 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

2 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.