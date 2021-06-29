Ethiopia Declares Unconditional Ceasefire in Tigray Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Ethiopian government announced an unconditional ceasefire in Tigray province following the recapture of the regional capital by rebel forces, local newspaper Addis Standard reported on Monday, citing a government statement.

According to the local media, after the Tigray Defence Forces took control of the city of Mekelle, forcing the government troops and officials to retreat, the head of Tigray interim administration asked Addis Ababa to establish a ceasefire agreement and work on a political solution to Tigray crisis.

"The government has announced an unconditional ceasefire that will last until the end of the farming season effective as of June 28, 2021," the Federal government was cited as saying by the Addis Standard.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front ” of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in clashes with the rebels and heavy civilian losses.