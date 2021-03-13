UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Denies Allegations Of 'ethnic Cleansing' In Tigray

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 05:19 PM

Ethiopia denies allegations of 'ethnic cleansing' in Tigray

Ethiopia on Saturday rejected US accusations of ethnic cleansing in the conflict-hit Tigray region as "unfounded and spurious"

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Ethiopia on Saturday rejected US accusations of ethnic cleansing in the conflict-hit Tigray region as "unfounded and spurious".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an appearance before Congress on Wednesday, said that "acts of ethnic cleansing" had been committed in western Tigray, calling for them to stop and for "full accountability".

Blinken's "allegations, in fact, outright accusations of ethnic cleansing of Tigrayans... is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government", Ethiopia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Nothing during or after the end of the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region." However it added that the Ethiopian government "attaches particular importance to its longstanding and strategic relations with the United States.

"It is committed to work closely with the current US administration in further strengthening and boosting this important bilateral relationship over the coming years." A spokesman for Ethiopia's Amhara region already denied Thursday that its forces were engaged in ethnic cleansing.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military campaign in Tigray in November after blaming the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, leaned on forces from Amhara to secure western and southern Tigray once the TPLF retreated from those areas, and Amhara officials set up transitional administrations in multiple cities and towns.

It was a sensitive move, given that many ethnic Amharas believe the once-dominant TPLF illegally incorporated the fertile territories after it came to power in the early 1990s -- and that they should fall under Amhara administration.

Blinken's remarks Wednesday confirmed the substance of a New York Times report last month that said that an internal US government report determined there was "ethnic cleansing" in western Tigray.

The report, according to the newspaper, said entire villages had disappeared in an effort to make western Tigray "ethnically homogeneous through the organised use of force and intimidation."rcb-md/wdb/dl

Related Topics

Army New York Ethiopia United States November Congress 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Police officer in court over murder shocked UK

2 minutes ago

BOI to facilitate Chinese auto- investment in firs ..

2 minutes ago

Suspects could be held for 2 years in Sri Lanka an ..

2 minutes ago

Record-chasing Shiffrin top in Are slalom first le ..

2 minutes ago

PM approves establishment of Civil Drone Authority

14 minutes ago

DC visits corona vaccination center

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.