UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Denounces 'destructive' Rebel Alliance As War Widens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:58 PM

Ethiopia denounces 'destructive' rebel alliance as war widens

Ethiopia denounced Thursday a "destructive alliance" unveiled this week between rebels from war-torn Tigray and a group from Oromia, the country's largest region

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia denounced Thursday a "destructive alliance" unveiled this week between rebels from war-torn Tigray and a group from Oromia, the country's largest region.

The Oromia group -- which calls itself the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) but which Federal officials refer to as OLF-Shane -- went public with the purported alliance on Wednesday, telling AFP "the agreement is at a very early stage".

"It is based on the mutual understanding that (Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's) dictatorship must be removed," spokesman Odaa Tarbii said.

"At this point, we share intel and coordinate strategy." The Tigray rebels confirmed the news in a statement attributed to the government that ruled the northern region before the conflict broke out there nine months ago.

"The Tigray government announces that it has reached an agreement with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) to fight the destructive clique of fascist Abiy Ahmed, which is driving the country and the population into the abyss," said the statement posted online by the Tigray Mass Media Agency.

At a press conference Thursday, Abiy's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum noted that lawmakers had in May formally designated both the OLA and the TPLF terrorist organisations.

"This is not surprising for the federal government," Billene said of the reports that the two groups were joining forces.

"The government has been indicating for over two years now that the TPLF has been using Shane as errand runners for their destructive mission," she said.

The two groups have acknowledged they "are working in unison leading towards destructive activities against the stability of the nation and that terrorism is a general feature of both," she added.

The OLA, believed to number in the low thousands, broke off from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Abiy took office in 2018.

Abiy's government has blamed the OLA for a number of recent massacres targeting ethnic Amharas, the country's second-largest group, though the militants have denied responsibility.

- 'All means necessary' - Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by conflict since November when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner, sent troops to topple the TPLF.

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

But while Abiy promised a swift victory, more than nine months later the TPLF has made advances into the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions, while aid workers struggle to reach cut-off populations, with 400,000 people facing famine-like conditions in Tigray, according to the UN.

The TPLF, which dominated national politics for nearly three decades before Abiy took office, has said it is not seeking to reclaim power at the national level and is instead focused on "degrading" pro-government troops and trying to facilitate aid access to Tigray.

On Tuesday Abiy's office issued a statement calling for "all capable Ethiopians who are of age" to join the armed forces as the conflict escalates.

Billene said Thursday the message of the statement was that "the government and the people of Ethiopia together will deploy all means necessary to prevent the terrorist TPLF from spiralling the country into further instability".

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Prime Minister Army United Nations Alliance Ethiopia May November 2018 2019 Dictator Media All From Government Agreement Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Abbas Afridi's 5-fer keeps Warriors in race qualif ..

Abbas Afridi's 5-fer keeps Warriors in race qualification for playoffs

54 seconds ago
 Amazon, Facebook, Google Provide Three-Fourths of ..

Amazon, Facebook, Google Provide Three-Fourths of Ads on Piracy Websites - Advoc ..

56 seconds ago
 12 dead as fishermen, herders clash in Cameroon

12 dead as fishermen, herders clash in Cameroon

57 seconds ago
 Khalil George, Dhanish say Pakistan is safest coun ..

Khalil George, Dhanish say Pakistan is safest country for minorities

59 seconds ago
 FBR organizes awareness session on Benami Law

FBR organizes awareness session on Benami Law

1 minute ago
 London Police to Counter Extinction Rebellion Prot ..

London Police to Counter Extinction Rebellion Protests With Firm Response - Comm ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.