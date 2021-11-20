Ethiopia Detains Another UN Staff Member, One Dependent - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Ethiopian authorities on Friday detained one more United Nations staff member and a dependent, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

On Thursday, Dujarric said the six local United Nations employees detained in Addis Ababa earlier in the month were released, while five others and one dependent remained in custody.

"Six staff, as we mentioned, were released yesterday and one was released today. However, one UN staff member and a dependent were detained today," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

At least 16 local UN staff and dependents, as well as 70 truck drivers contracted by the United Nations, were detained earlier in November. The truck drivers were released earlier this week, according to Dujarric.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell said currently, over 1,000 people, mostly of Tigrayan origin, are believed to have been detained by Ethiopian authorities on suspicion of being affiliated with the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide allowing authorities to detain everyone suspected to have ties with terrorists.

In May, Ethiopia designated TPLF as a terrorist organization.

Ethiopia has been embroiled in a domestic conflict since last November when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in the northern parts of the country. Neighboring Eritrea supported the Ethiopian authorities, although in the spring of 2021, it said it was withdrawing its troops from the Tigray region.