Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan Reached Several Agreements in Renaissance Dam Talks - Addis Ababa

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have made significant progress in talks on the construction and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Ethiopian Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy said in a statement.

The talks resumed in an online format on Tuesday after a three-month pause.

"Based on the filling schedule of the GERD, the countries reached understanding on the first stage filling, volume of environmental flow, guidelines for first stage filling and the approach to drought management rules," the statement said, as quoted by the ENA news agency.

The statement added that the parties also reached understanding on dam safety rules, as well as environmental and social impact assessment studies.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what would become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant when completed. Many believe that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages in downstream-located Sudan and Egypt, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

The three Nile basin states have held over a dozen talks since the start of the construction, but disagreements persist.