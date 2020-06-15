UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan Reached Several Agreements In Renaissance Dam Talks - Addis Ababa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan Reached Several Agreements in Renaissance Dam Talks - Addis Ababa

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have made significant progress in talks on the construction and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Ethiopian Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy said in a statement.

The talks resumed in an online format on Tuesday after a three-month pause.

"Based on the filling schedule of the GERD, the countries reached understanding on the first stage filling, volume of environmental flow, guidelines for first stage filling and the approach to drought management rules," the statement said, as quoted by the ENA news agency.

The statement added that the parties also reached understanding on dam safety rules, as well as environmental and social impact assessment studies.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what would become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant when completed. Many believe that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages in downstream-located Sudan and Egypt, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

The three Nile basin states have held over a dozen talks since the start of the construction, but disagreements persist.

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt Drought Dam Progress Lead Ethiopia Sudan

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

2 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.