Ethiopia, Eritrea Should Anticipate Further US Actions Over Trigray Crisis - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Ethiopia and Eritrea should expect additional US punitive measures over the crisis in the Tigray region, Acting Assistant Secretary Robert Godec for African Affairs said in Senate testimony on Thursday.

"While diplomatic efforts have been underway, the administration has also taken stronger steps," Godec said. "Should those stoking the conflict fail to reverse course, Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions. It cannot be 'business-as-usual' in the face of the violence and atrocities in Tigray. "