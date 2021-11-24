UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Expels Four Irish Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Ethiopia has told four of Ireland's six diplomats serving at its embassy in Addis Ababa to leave the country by next week, the government in Dublin said on Wednesday

The foreign ministry said the Ethiopian authorities indicated the decision "was due to the positions Ireland has articulated internationally.

.. on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia."Ireland's ambassador and one other diplomat were told earlier this week they could stay but the others had to leave, a statement said.

"I deeply regret this decision by the government of Ethiopia," Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, adding that he hoped the move was temporary.

