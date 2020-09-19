Ethiopia Files Terrorism Charges Against Prominent Opposition Activist Mohammed - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Federal prosecutors in Ethiopia have filed terrorism charges against prominent opposition activist Jawar Mohammed and 23 other individuals on Saturday, the East African country's Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports.

Prosecutors have accused the 24 individuals of inciting ethnic- and religion-based violence and filed charges relating to the country's anti-terror laws, following the July violence that left at least 239 people dead in Ethiopia, the broadcaster stated.

Oromo opposition leader Bekele Garba is also among those who were charged on Saturday, according to the broadcaster.

The charged individuals are expected to appear before Ethiopia's Supreme Court on Monday, the broadcaster said, citing the Attorney General's Office.

Mohammed, a media mogul turned opposition politician, was arrested this past June amid the widespread unrest that broke out following the killing of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, a singer of Oromo ethnicity. Following the singer's death, protests were staged in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, as well as the Oromia region.