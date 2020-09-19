UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Files Terrorism Charges Against Prominent Opposition Activist Mohammed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Ethiopia Files Terrorism Charges Against Prominent Opposition Activist Mohammed - Reports

Federal prosecutors in Ethiopia have filed terrorism charges against prominent opposition activist Jawar Mohammed and 23 other individuals on Saturday, the East African country's Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Federal prosecutors in Ethiopia have filed terrorism charges against prominent opposition activist Jawar Mohammed and 23 other individuals on Saturday, the East African country's Fana Broadcasting Corporate reports.

Prosecutors have accused the 24 individuals of inciting ethnic- and religion-based violence and filed charges relating to the country's anti-terror laws, following the July violence that left at least 239 people dead in Ethiopia, the broadcaster stated.

Oromo opposition leader Bekele Garba is also among those who were charged on Saturday, according to the broadcaster.

The charged individuals are expected to appear before Ethiopia's Supreme Court on Monday, the broadcaster said, citing the Attorney General's Office.

Mohammed, a media mogul turned opposition politician, was arrested this past June amid the widespread unrest that broke out following the killing of Haacaaluu Hundeessaa, a singer of Oromo ethnicity. Following the singer's death, protests were staged in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, as well as the Oromia region.

Related Topics

Dead Supreme Court Addis Ababa Ethiopia June July Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits Aafi Bandh remote district o ..

2 minutes ago

Several Arrests Made at Unauthorized Women's March ..

2 minutes ago

BISE Faisalabad declares matric results

2 minutes ago

ASI held for taking bribe

2 minutes ago

Emirates increases services to Bahrain with second ..

52 minutes ago

DEWA presents an exceptional simulated reality exp ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.