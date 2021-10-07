Ethiopia Finds Incomprehensible Discussing UN Staff Expulsion at Security Council - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Ethiopia finds that convening a meeting at the UN Security Council to address its decision to expel seven UN officials from the country is incomprehensible, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Taye Atske Selassie said during a council's meeting on the issue on Wednesday.

"I don't want to hide my surprise in the convening of this meeting of the Security Council," Atske Selassie said, opening his remarks. "We find it incomprehensible for this body to discuss the decision a sovereign state exercises within the domain of international law and sovereign prerogative."

Last week, Ethiopia declared seven UN officials from UN Children's Fund, UN human rights (OHCHR) and UN humanitarian affairs (OCHA) agencies persona non grata and ordered them to leave the country within 72 hours.