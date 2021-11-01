UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Forces, Tigrayan Rebels Battle Over Key Town

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels fought a pitched battle for control of Kombolcha on Monday, terrified residents reported, after the rebels claimed to have taken over a second town in two days.

Reports of rebels capturing Kombolcha came a day after they claimed control of Dessie and, if confirmed, would mark a major advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout, and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify independently.

