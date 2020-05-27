Ethiopia Gears Up for Imminent COVID-19 Escalation - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Ethiopia is still at the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic since declaring a five-month long state of emergency, but is doing everything to prepare for the imminent worsening of the outbreak, Ethiopian ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

On April 8, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 for a duration of five months.

"The health system of Ethiopia is trying to cope up despite visible challenges. Until now it's been an early phase and we cannot predict its [pandemic's] eventual expansion. We are sure this threat is imminent. My country is doing a lot of activities to control this virus," Alemayehu Tegenu said.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia is working hard to reduce the damage from the pandemic. This includes diligent work by the government and by the health sector, community mobilization and social distancing rules ordered under the state of emergency.

Asked about when the state of emergency can be expected to be lifted in Ethiopia, the ambassador said it was too early to make any predictions at this point.

"The country now is under the state of emergency; it will remain in place and it's very difficult to predict what the situation will be at the end of five months," Alemayehu said.

Ethiopia was scheduled to have legislative elections in late August, which would be a major test for the ruling Prosperity party and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. On Monday, the country's electoral body said it will need up to 13 months to reorganize the elections, postponed over COVID-19 outbreak.

Ethiopia has so far recorded 701 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths and 167 recoveries.