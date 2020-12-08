UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Government Admits Forces 'shot At' UN Team In Tigray

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ethiopia government admits forces 'shot at' UN team in Tigray

An Ethiopian spokesman on Tuesday said that the country's forces fired on a UN team, claiming they ignored instructions and drove through government checkpoints in the northern region of Tigray

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :An Ethiopian spokesman on Tuesday said that the country's forces fired on a UN team, claiming they ignored instructions and drove through government checkpoints in the northern region of Tigray.

"Some of the UN staff were actually detained and some were shot at," said Redwan Hussein. "They broke two checkpoints to drive to areas where they were not supposed to go, and that they were told not to go. When they were about to break the third one, they were shot at and detained."

More Stories From World

