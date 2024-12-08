Ethiopia Hit By Nationwide Power Outage
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Ethiopia's power grid failed on Saturday evening and triggered a nationwide blackout, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said.
The country's power utility said it had restored electricity to half of the country, including most parts of the capital Addis Ababa, by around 10:20 pm (1920 GMT).
The Horn of Africa is home to 120 million people, the second-largest African population.
It first began generating power from the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile in February 2022 and announced in August of that year that a second turbine had begun producing electricity.
Ethiopia sells electricity to Kenya, Sudan and Djibouti and has signed memorandums of understanding with South Sudan, Tanzania and the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland.
