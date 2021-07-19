Ethiopia hits second-year target for filling Nile mega-dam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has met its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan, an official told AFP on Monday.

"The first filling already was done last year. The second one is already done today. So today or tomorrow, second filling will be announced," said the official, adding enough water was now stored to start producing energy.