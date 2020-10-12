UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Hopes To Be 'in The Game' Once Russian COVID-19 Vaccine On Sale - Ambassador

Ethiopia Hopes to Be 'in the Game' Once Russian COVID-19 Vaccine on Sale - Ambassador

Ethiopia congratulates Russia on the development of the world's first coronavirus vaccine and is likely to request deliveries when the drug is out on the market, Ambassador in Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

Russia registered its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in August. It is currently undergoing phase 3 of clinical trials. The country has already received requests for 1.2 billion vaccine doses from across the world, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"Ethiopia congratulates the Russian scientists who discovered this vaccine. With regard to utilization of vaccine in Ethiopia we follow the health procedure. We have public health institute, through it we do all things that are procedurally important. With regard to vaccine from here [from Russia] when it is on the market - why not? ... I think when it is available on the market, when the government announces it is open for the market, I hope that we will also be part of the game," Tegenu said.

According to the diplomat, Ethiopia has good relations with Russia, so "for us it is not a problem to request.

"

"When things are ready I think we will follow the procedure and request the vaccine," he added.

As for dealing with the pandemic, the ambassador says, Ethiopia is in control of the situation. The country has increased the number of testing laboratories and launched production of testing kits.

"We are trying by ourselves to improve the situation in the country ... [Back in May] our laboratories were very limited in numbers, now we have increased the number of laboratories; we constructed a factory for test kits manufacturing. We are doing good by ourselves. Of course there is other countries' assistance - China, the US, other countries supported us. Still we are waiting the response from Russia. The government is very committed to control [the situation] and the people are trying to respect social distancing," Tegenu added.

With a population of over 100 million, Ethiopia has the fourth largest coronavirus tally in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Egypt. The country has confirmed over 84,000 infections, including more than 38,000 recoveries and some 1,200 deaths.

