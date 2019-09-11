UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Hopes To Boost Trade Relations With Russia - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:36 PM

Ethiopia Hopes to Boost Trade Relations with Russia - Foreign Minister

Ethiopia seeks to expand trade relations with Russia as well as to boost economic activities and increase investment flows, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Ethiopia seeks to expand trade relations with Russia as well as to boost economic activities and increase investment flows, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Ethiopian-Russian trade relation is very small. We want to expand it. Russian companies can invest in Ethiopia, as now Ethiopia is a harbor for FDIs [Foreign Direct Investment] from across the world. We push ... to assist Russian companies to come to Ethiopia to engage in different economic activities in business and investment," Andargachew said.

The minister added that mining sector and hydrocarbons exploration remain some of the key spheres Russia and Ethiopia should be working in together.

"We discussed how to strengthen relations between Russia and Ethiopia in the field of science and technology.

Russia is advanced in science and technology, Ethiopia would like to learn from Russia's experience," the top diplomat noted.

He also emphasized the current military cooperation within which Ethiopia trains its personnel in Russia and receives military equipment.

"We want to strengthen this already existing cooperation, take it to a higher level," Andargachew told Sputnik.

The Ethiopian diplomat stressed that Addis Ababa sought to further strengthen and enhance relations with Moscow to resolve some of the global issues as well.

"Another important issue our cooperation should be [focusing] at is the international affairs, fighting terrorism ... We would need more agreements and push relations to the higher level," the minister said.

Russia and Ethiopia are currently cooperating on nuclear energy, hydro power, science and education.

