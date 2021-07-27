(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Ethiopia has taken the coronavirus pandemic under control and expects deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to increase the immunization level, the African country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"COVID [pandemic] is under control.

The system [of epidemiological measures] established by the government [is implemented]: social distancing, masking and washing hands, it is good ... All procedures were respected ... In Ethiopia, so far 2.14 million people [out of over 110 million] are vaccinated, we are trying to do more, especially if we get Sputnik from Russia," Tegenu said.

The Ethiopian Health Ministry maintains contact with Russia on the potential supplies, the ambassador added.

"I hope this will succeed, if we get Sputnik, we will increase the vaccination level," Tegenu said.