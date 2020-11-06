UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia, Israel Agree To Cooperate In Intelligence, Security Fields - State Media

Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Ethiopia and Israel have reached an agreement to develop a bilateral partnership in the fields of intelligence and security, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported on Friday, citing the country's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

NISS Director-General Demelash Gebremichael and Israeli Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan held talks on Thursday on a number of issues, including mutual cooperation in various spheres, ENA reported.

Yevarkan, in turn, praised intelligence-related reforms in Ethiopia, according to the news agency.

The top Israeli official also noted that Addis Ababa plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Yevarkan added that his country seeks to strengthen its ties with Ethiopia in regard with intelligence and security issues.

According to the NISS, it is expected that a security cooperation treaty between the two countries will be implemented in the near future.

The two sides also agreed to unite their efforts in the fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa, as well as to exchange information and enhance technological cooperation, the news agency said.

