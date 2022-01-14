UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Lashes Out At WHO Chief For Tigray War Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ethiopia lashes out at WHO chief for Tigray war remarks

Ethiopia has asked the UN health agency to investigate its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for "harmful misinformation" and "misconduct", accusing him of backing rebels in his native war-torn Tigray region

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Ethiopia has asked the UN health agency to investigate its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for "harmful misinformation" and "misconduct", accusing him of backing rebels in his native war-torn Tigray region.

Tedros -- the highest-profile Tigrayan abroad -- this week described conditions in the Ethiopian region as "hell" and said the government was preventing medicines and other life-saving aid from reaching locals.

Addis Ababa said his comments threatened the World Health Organization's integrity, and called for Tedros to be investigated for "misconduct and violation of his professional and legal responsibility".

"He has been interfering in the internal affairs of Ethiopia, including Ethiopia's relations with the state of Eritrea," the foreign ministry said late Thursday, quoting a letter it sent to WHO.

The government accused Tedros of supporting the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), its adversary in the 14-month war in the country's north, and a listed terror group in Ethiopia.

The fighting has killed thousands and pushed many more to the brink of famine, and the United Nations said Friday that at least 108 civilians had been killed in air strikes in Tigray so far this year.

Tedros had "spread harmful misinformation and compromised WHO's reputation, independence and credibility which is evident from his social media postings that openly endorse the terror perpetrated by the TPLF against the Ethiopian people", the foreign ministry said.

Ethiopia's mission to the United Nations also protested against his remarks and called for Tedros to recuse himself "from all matters concerning Ethiopia".

"Partisan, politically and personally motivated staff, blindsided from serving their global roles, curtail the most needed work of UN agencies," it said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tedros on Wednesday described restrictions on aid entering rebel-controlled Tigray -- which the UN has described as a de facto blockade -- as creating "hell" in the war-ravaged region.

It is "so dreadful and unimaginable during this time, the 21st century, when a government is denying its own people for more than a year food and medicine and the rest to survive", Tedros told reporters.

