Ethiopia Launches Mass COVID-19 Testing Campaign - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Ethiopian authorities have launched a nationwide testing campaign to detect the coronavirus infection in the country's citizens that would run for a month, local media reported on Friday.

Around 200,000 will undergo tests for COVID-19 in the next two weeks, the local Fana Broadcasting Corporate radio station reported.

The country's authorities also plan to conduct a home-based health assessment of some 17 million Ethiopian residents.

Last week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stated that this campaign should help figure out what steps are needed to be taken in the future to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the country's Health Ministry have confirmed 20,900 cases of COVID-19, with 365 deaths and over 9,000 recoveries.