Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency imposed last November when Tigrayan rebels threatened to advance on the capital, the foreign ministry said.

"The House of Peoples' Representatives of #Ethiopia has approved today the lifting of the six-month state of emergency," the ministry said on Twitter.