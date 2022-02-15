UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Lifts Wartime State Of Emergency

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency imposed last November when Tigrayan rebels threatened to advance on the capital, the foreign ministry said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency imposed last November when Tigrayan rebels threatened to advance on the capital, the foreign ministry said.

"The House of Peoples' Representatives of #Ethiopia has approved today the lifting of the six-month state of emergency," the ministry said on Twitter.

