(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Ethiopia wants to open laboratories across the country to ensure adequate testing and treatment of patients with COVID-19 and counts on receiving assistance from Russia to this end, Ethiopian ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

"Ethiopia has huge appreciation to the Russian government and Russian people in their struggle against the COVID-19. Russia is also forthcoming to many African countries and the rest of the world," Alemayehu said, adding that "Ethiopia looks forward to assistance from the Russian Federation."

According to the ambassador, it was so agreed in a conversation between the leaders of the two countries.

Elaborating on what can be part of such assistance, the diplomat listed lab equipment, testing kits, protective gear and medical supplies.

"Ethiopia is a very large country with a population of 110 million, it's not a small country. We want to open a lot of laboratories in different regions. For these laboratories equipment, test kits and clothes for medical personnel is very important - and in this case assistance is very important," Alemayehu said.

Ethiopian health authorities have so far reported 701 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths and 167 recoveries.