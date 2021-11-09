Ethiopia Must Fully Protect UN National Staff in Tigray - UN Political Affairs Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Ethiopia must provide full protection to the UN national staff delivering humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable civilians trapped in the conflict in the embattled Tigray region, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, said on Monday.

"The UN is steadfastly committed to stay and deliver in Ethiopia in support of all the people of the country," DiCarlo told a Security Council meeting. "We continue our work there, including thanks to the dedication of our Ethiopian national staff, who must be provided full protection by national authorities, regardless of their background."