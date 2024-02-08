Ethiopia Names Intelligence Chief As New Deputy PM
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday approved the appointment of intelligence chief Temesgen Tiruneh as deputy to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a high-level reshuffle that comes as the country faces rumbling internal conflicts, a food crisis and regional tensions.
In other moves, Abiy's foreign policy aide Taye Atske Selassie was named foreign minister, while national security advisor Redwan Hussein replaces Temesgen as head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).
Abiy's office described the high-level changes as a "step towards strengthening the nation's leadership", in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Temesgen is regarded as a strongman figure, a close ally of the prime minister, who has selected him for key positions during times of crisis.
Africa's second most populous country, with around 120 million people, is currently grappling with several challenges, including violence in several areas, food insecurity and economic woes.
Ethiopia also stirred regional tensions after reaching an agreement in January with the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland to gain long-sought access to the sea, infuriating Mogadishu.
"In the current period of geopolitical tensions that Ethiopia is experiencing, Abiy is tightening the team around him with people he trusts," said Patrick Ferras, head of the Strategies Africaines think tank.
