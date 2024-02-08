Ethiopia Names Intelligence Chief Temesgen As New Deputy PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday approved the appointment of intelligence chief Temesgen Tiruneh as deputy to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a shake-up that followed the ouster of the long-serving Demeke Mekonnen.
MPs also endorsed Taye Atske Selassie, Ethiopia's former ambassador to the United Nations and currently diplomatic adviser to Abiy, as foreign minister.
Abiy's office described the cabinet changes as a "step towards strengthening the nation's leadership", in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country, is grappling with several challenges, including rumbling regional conflicts, a food crisis and economic difficulties.
It also stirred regional tensions after reaching an agreement with the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland to gain long-sought access to the sea, angering Mogadishu.
"In the current period of geopolitical tensions that Ethiopia is experiencing, Abiy is tightening the team around him with people he trusts," said Patrick Ferras, head of the Strategies Africaines think tank.
Both the roles of foreign minister and deputy prime minister had been held by Demeke, who was dropped as vice-president of Abiy's ruling Prosperity Party late last month in a move that foreshadowed Thursday's appointments.
Abiy's office also announced on X that Ethiopia's national security advisor Redwan Hussein would replace Temesgen as head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).
Tigist Hamid, who served as deputy director general of the country's intelligence and cybersecurity agency INSA, will now head the organisation, the prime minister's office said.
