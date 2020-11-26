Ethiopia Not Planning to Buy Arms, Military Equipment Amid Tigray Conflict - Ambassador

Ethiopia is not planning to step up procurement of arms or military equipment in connection with the conflict in the restive northern Tigray region, the ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Ethiopia is not planning to step up procurement of arms or military equipment in connection with the conflict in the restive northern Tigray region, the ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in an interview.

"No, with regard to this law enforcement operation, we don't need any additional military supplies," Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said, when asked whether the country eyes any military supplies in light of the conflict.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia erupted in early November after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF ) of attacking a military base in the region. The ensuing clashes have pushed over 40,000 Ethiopian refugees to neighboring Sudan, prompting international fears of a humanitarian crisis.

The government forces launched a final offensive on the regional capital on Thursday, after the TPLF rejected their ultimatum that they surrender within 72 hours.