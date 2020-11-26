UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Not Planning To Buy Arms, Military Equipment Amid Tigray Conflict - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:58 PM

Ethiopia Not Planning to Buy Arms, Military Equipment Amid Tigray Conflict - Ambassador

Ethiopia is not planning to step up procurement of arms or military equipment in connection with the conflict in the restive northern Tigray region, the ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Ethiopia is not planning to step up procurement of arms or military equipment in connection with the conflict in the restive northern Tigray region, the ambassador to Russia told Sputnik in an interview.

"No, with regard to this law enforcement operation, we don't need any additional military supplies," Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said, when asked whether the country eyes any military supplies in light of the conflict.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia erupted in early November after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF ) of attacking a military base in the region. The ensuing clashes have pushed over 40,000 Ethiopian refugees to neighboring Sudan, prompting international fears of a humanitarian crisis.

The government forces launched a final offensive on the regional capital on Thursday, after the TPLF rejected their ultimatum that they surrender within 72 hours.

Related Topics

Russia Ethiopia Sudan November Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Chief secy meets Marriage Hall Association delegat ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch populist 'backed Soros virus conspiracies'

4 minutes ago

Iran Extracts 400,000 Barrels Per Day From Joint A ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Executive Says Vaccine Eligible for Ap ..

4 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with lar ..

16 minutes ago

Covid hero Mbanda among four Italy changes for Fra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.