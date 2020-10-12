Ethiopia Open to Another Round of GERD Dam Talks in October If Sudan Ready - Diplomat

The next round of talks on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute may take place as soon as this month if Sudan is ready, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia told Sputni

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The next round of talks on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute may take place as soon as this month if Sudan is ready, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

"I hope when Sudan is ready to call the meeting, Ethiopians said they are ready to resume the meetings.

I hope they may call it this month," Alemayehu Tegenu said.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project would slash their access to water. The talks between the three countries are being mediated by the African Union.

The latest round of negotiations was held on September 14 and ended with no agreement.