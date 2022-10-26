UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Peace Talks Enter Day Two In South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The first formal peace talks between the warring sides in the brutal two-year conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region entered day two in South Africa on Wednesday.

Led by the African Union (AU), the negotiations in Pretoria follow a surge in fierce fighting in recent weeks that has alarmed the international community and triggered fears for civilians caught in the crossfire.

The talks are being held at South Africa's foreign affairs ministry headquarters.

AU Horn of Africa envoy and Nigerian former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the talks' chief facilitator, was filmed and photographed by AFP journalists entering the venue on Wednesday morning.

Kenya's ex-president Uhuru Kenyatta who is part of the mediating team, was also seen going into the building so was South Africa's ex-vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

US special envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer, is also participating in the talks.

The Pretoria dialogue -- the first publicly announced talks between the rivals -- opened on Monday and is due to run until Sunday, according the South African presidency.

