Ethiopia Plans To Reduce Number Of Diplomatic Missions By Half - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Ethiopia Plans to Reduce Number of Diplomatic Missions by Half - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Ethiopia will close 30 embassies and consulates in several countries in the coming year, thereby slashing its diplomatic corps by half, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday.

"Instead of spending U.S.

Dollars all over the place, in the next sixth months to one year period, at least 30 embassies should be closed and the ambassadors instead should be here," Ahmed said as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

The government recruits young and perspective diplomats as well as contacts with Ethiopian communities abroad in order to raise the country's international authority, the prime minister added.

More Stories From World

