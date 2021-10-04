Ethiopia PM Abiy sworn in for new five-year term

(@FahadShabbir)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in Monday for a new five-year term as his government faces a host of challenges including a months-long conflict in the northern region of Tigray

Abiy, who won a landslide election victory in June, took the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Meaza Ashenafi, following similar oaths by the speaker and deputy speaker of the parliament's lower house.