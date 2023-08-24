Ethiopia PM hails BRICS entry as 'great moment'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed the announcement Thursday that his country would be among six new members of the BRICS club of emerging nations.

"A great moment for Ethiopia as the BRICS leaders endorse our entry into this group today," Abiy said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Ethiopia stands ready to cooperate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order.""Congratulations to all Ethiopians," Abiy's office added in a separate post on X after the announcement by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the BRICS summit.

Ethiopia, the second most populous country in Africa, will become a full member from January 1, 2024, along with Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.