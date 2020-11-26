UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia PM Orders Final Offensive Against Dissident Tigray Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday ordered Ethiopia's army to launch a final offensive against Tigray's dissident leaders in their regional capital Mekele, saying the deadline for surrender had expired

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday ordered Ethiopia's army to launch a final offensive against Tigray's dissident leaders in their regional capital Mekele, saying the deadline for surrender had expired.

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace prize, late Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to lay down their arms.

The ultimatum was rejected by the leaders of the region, whose forces have been fighting Federal troops in the country's north for three weeks, displacing over 40,000 people and killing hundreds.

Ethiopia's army -- which in recent days said it was advancing on Mekele with tanks -- had been directed "to conclude the third and final phase" against the TPLF, Abiy said.

"In this final phase, great care will be given to protect innocent civilians from harm. All efforts will be made to ensure that the city of Mekele, which was built through the hard work of our people, will not be severely damaged," Abiy said.

He said "thousands" of TPLF militia and special forces had surrendered to federal forces before the deadline lapsed.

It was not immediately clear how close the army was to the city. A communications blackout in Tigray and restrictions on reporting have made verifying claims from both sides difficult.

