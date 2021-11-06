UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia PM Urges 'sacrifices' To Save Country

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia must be ready to make "sacrifices" to "salvage" the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Ethiopia must be ready to make "sacrifices" to "salvage" the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital.

His announcement came a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Abiy's government.

TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos said Friday the alliance aimed to "remove the regime," as he signed the nine-party agreement in Washington.

Abiy then tweeted on Saturday that "there are sacrifices to be made, but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia." "We have seen the tests and obstacles and it made us stronger," he said, adding: "We have more allies than the people who turned their backs on us." "For us, Ethiopians, dying for our sovereignty, unity and identity, is an honour. There is no Ethiopianism without sacrifice," the government's communication service said on Twitter.

- 'Existential war' - Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara, where its fighters had advanced after retaking their Tigray bastion in June.

It said Wednesday it had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara, 325 kilometres (200 miles) northeast of the capital.

The TPLF added it was running "joint operations" with another rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.

The Ethiopian government, which on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency, has denied any major rebel advance or threat on the capital, vowing to press on to victory in "an existential war".

Abiy's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum on Friday accused the rebels of spinning "an alarmist narrative that is creating much tension among different communities, including the international community".

"This information warfare and this propaganda that they have been propagating is giving a false sense of insecurity," she added.

Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations' Security Council on Friday called for a ceasefire in a rare joint declaration on the issue.

But neither side has yet responded to requests for ceasefires and talks relayed by the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, who travelled to Addis Ababa.

Several embassies, including those of the United States, Saudi Arabia, Sweden and Norway, have urged their nationals to leave Ethiopia.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, which he accused of having attacked military bases. Weeks later, he declared a victory.

By late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

Thousands have been killed and at least 400,000 forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN, warning of a humanitarian crisis.

- Twitter disables 'trends' - The conflict has also exacerbated ethnic rivalries, in particular on social media where calls for war and hatred have been rife.

Twitter announced on Saturday that it had temporarily disabled its "trends" section -- which groups the most viral tweets on a subject -- for Ethiopia.

The social media giant said it was "focused on protecting the safety of the conversation on Twitter," adding that "inciting violence or dehumanising people is against our rules".

Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday that it deleted a post by Abiy that called for Ethiopians to "bury" the rebels.

Tuesday's declaration of a nationwide emergency triggered a wave of police operations.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International slammed the emergency measures, calling them "a blueprint for escalating human rights violations".

Thousands of Tigrayans have been arrested since Tuesday, lawyers told AFP. The authorities said they are only targeting TPLF supporters.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Army Police United Nations Washington Social Media Twitter Lawyers Norway Amnesty International Company Addis Ababa Alliance Ethiopia United States Saudi Arabia Sweden June November 2019 2020 Post Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Scottish Ballet to Make Changes to The Nutcracker ..

Scottish Ballet to Make Changes to The Nutcracker as Part of Anti-Racist Efforts

3 minutes ago
 KP govt to provide huge relief to masses in next f ..

KP govt to provide huge relief to masses in next fiscal budget: Mahmood Khan

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of viral video

3 minutes ago
 Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinches title of 15th ..

Moustafa El Sirty of Egypt clinches title of 15th CNS Int'l Squash championship

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan going to produce surplus sugar this year: ..

Pakistan going to produce surplus sugar this year: Muzzammil Aslam

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani products glitter at 4th China Import Exp ..

Pakistani products glitter at 4th China Import Expo to tap enormous market

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.