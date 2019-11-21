Ethiopia Prime Minister praises referendum for new state as votes tallied

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday praised the conduct of a referendum in the ethnic Sidama region, that many expect will approve the creation of a new federal state

Abiy's comments came as votes were tallied a day after the ballot seen as a critical test in a nation already struggling with community tensions.

With apparently overwhelming support among Sidamas to form their own state, the backing of Abiy is an important indication of the central government response ahead of the official release of results.

Analysts say it could inspire other groups to push for autonomy and redraw boundaries in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country with more than 100 million people.

"Congratulations to citizens and institutions involved in holding a peaceful and democratic referendum for Sidama statehood," a statement from Abiy's office said.

"The voting process is demonstrative of our capacity for taking our differences to the ballot and allowing democratic processes to prevail."The Sidama autonomy push gained fresh momentum after Abiy, winner of this year's Nobel Peace prize, took office last year and enacted a series of reforms that have encouraged more freedoms.

But his drive to open up Ethiopia's authoritarian one-party state has also unleashed ethnic violence as different groups and regions jostle for power and resources.