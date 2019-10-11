Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said Friday that Ethiopia was proud of his Nobel Peace Prize win, hailing it as testimony to his efforts to reform the nation and seek peace with Eritrea

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said Friday that Ethiopia was proud of his Nobel Peace prize win, hailing it as testimony to his efforts to reform the nation and seek peace with Eritrea.

"We are proud as a nation," his office wrote on Twitter, adding in a statement it was a "timeless testimony to the... ideals of unity, co-operation and mutual co-existence that the Prime Minister has been consistently championing."