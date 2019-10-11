UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia 'proud As A Nation' Of Abiy Nobel Win: PM's Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM's office

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said Friday that Ethiopia was proud of his Nobel Peace Prize win, hailing it as testimony to his efforts to reform the nation and seek peace with Eritrea

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said Friday that Ethiopia was proud of his Nobel Peace prize win, hailing it as testimony to his efforts to reform the nation and seek peace with Eritrea.

"We are proud as a nation," his office wrote on Twitter, adding in a statement it was a "timeless testimony to the... ideals of unity, co-operation and mutual co-existence that the Prime Minister has been consistently championing."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Eritrea Ethiopia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Naval Chief represents Pakistan at three-day Sea P ..

30 seconds ago

Brexit deal hopes hang on British breakfast with B ..

31 seconds ago

'Explosion' on Iranian oil tanker off Saudi coast ..

33 seconds ago

Turkey Syria offensive: Dozens killed as assault c ..

35 seconds ago

DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation ..

13 minutes ago

Nobel win must spur Abiy to enhance rights reforms ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.