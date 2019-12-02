Ethiopia Ready to Accept Russian Technical Support for Nile Dam Project - Ambassador

Ethiopia is ready to accept technical support from Russia, should the need arise, in the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile River, Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik, noting that international mediators are not required for the project's successful completion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Ethiopia is ready to accept technical support from Russia , should the need arise, in the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile River, Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik, noting that international mediators are not required for the project's successful completion.

The GERD was a major topic of discussion at the recent Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, held in Sochi in October. The ambassador told Sputnik in an interview that a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was successful, and that Russia was ready to provide technical assistance, if needed.

"Regarding the bilateral meeting between Ethiopia and Russia, it was very successful. The issue of the Renaissance Dam was raised by His Excellency President Putin," Tegenu said.

The ambassador stated any technical assistance provided by Russia would be "welcome," although key stakeholders would decide whenever it would be needed.

He also stressed that because any arising issues related to the project were technical, and not political, international mediators were not required to supervise the project. In October, Egypt demanded the inclusion of a fourth international side as a mediator in trilateral talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan regarding GERD's construction, media reported.

"Currently we do not need any inter-mediators because this is not a political issue, it is technical. This is very important," Tegenu said.

Another round of consultations between the three parties regarding the controversial GERD project will take place in Cairo from December 2-3. In 2012, Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power station in 2012. Tensions have arisen between Addis Ababa and Cairo, with the latter expressing concern that Egypt, as well as Sudan, might experience water shortages due to the project.