Ethiopia Ready to Assist Deployment of New UN Staff to Replace Expelled Officials - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Ethiopia will assist the deployment of UN personnel to replace the seven expelled officials, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Taye Atske Selassie said on Wednesday in a UN Security Council meeting.

"We believe the UN agencies and their honorable role are undermined by these few individuals. Our request from the United Nations is first to deploy new staff that are aware of and will adhere to their professional code of conduct," Atske Selassie said. "The government of Ethiopia stands ready to assist an expedite deployment of the replacement."