UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Ready To Pursue Talks On Nile Dam, Calls On Egypt To Join - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Ethiopia Ready to Pursue Talks on Nile Dam, Calls on Egypt to Join - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Ethiopia stands ready to resume negotiations with neighbors over the construction and filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic and urges Egypt to return to the negotiation table, Ethiopian ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik.

Last week, prime ministers of Sudan and Ethiopia held a video conference, attended also by the irrigation ministers and chiefs of intelligence on both sides, during which they agreed to resume talks on the disputed dam.

"We have the pandemic now. However, since this issue is very important, Ethiopia is any time ready for negotiations ... I hope Egypt will also come back to participate in the negotiations. This is an African issue, and it must be solved with an African solution," Alemayehu Tegenu said.

The ambassador called upon Egypt to "come back to negotiations and find a solution at the negotiation table rather than bring the issue to other places.

"

According to the diplomat, the dam's construction is ongoing and Ethiopia will be ready to fill it in the coming July.

The Ethiopian-Sudanese talks came after Addis Ababa said it would not delay filling the dam. Shortly after the video conference, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry released a statement signaling the country's readiness to resume talks with an ultimate aim of finding an equitable solution.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what would become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant when completed. Many believe that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages in downstream-located Sudan and Egypt, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

The three Nile basin states have held over a dozen talks since the start of the construction, but disagreements persist. 

Related Topics

Africa Water Russia Egypt Dam Addis Ababa Lead Ethiopia Sudan July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy continues to provide assistance to d ..

3 minutes ago

PM says Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt in India be ..

20 minutes ago

Capture Beauty Under Cover of Darkness, with HUAWE ..

1 hour ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt to provide maximum relief ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Tajikistan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Sun will be right over Kaaba at 2: 18 pm today Pak ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.