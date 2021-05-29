UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Records 13 Mln USD In Revenue From Chinese-built Toll Roads In Nine-month Period

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:59 PM

Ethiopia records 13 mln USD in revenue from Chinese-built toll roads in nine-month period

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has recorded about 13 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from two Chinese-built toll roads in a nine-month period, an Ethiopian official said on Friday.

The revenue equivalent to about 13 million U.S. dollars was recorded from the 76-km Addis Ababa-Adama toll expressway and the 220-km Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road during the first nine months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2020/2021, which started on July 8 last year.

Speaking to Xinhua, Zahara Mohammed, Communications and Marketing Team Leader at Ethiopian Toll Roads Enterprise (ETRE), said the revenue was collected from 6,866,506 vehicles that used the two toll roads in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Mohammed said the enterprise is undertaking various activities to boost the capacity of the two toll roads including proactive road maintenance works to enable the two toll roads to function 24 hours a day seamlessly.

The Ababa-Adama toll expressway, regarded as the first expressway in Ethiopia, went operational in September 2014.

The Dire Dawa-Dewele toll expressway was inaugurated in July 2019.

