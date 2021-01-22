Ethiopia registers 292 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia registered 292 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 132,326, the Ministry of Health said Thursday

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 292 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 132,326, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,057 as of Thursday evening, after 13 new deaths were reported, Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse said on Twitter.

The minister said 653 more recoveries were logged, taking the national count to 118,006.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

