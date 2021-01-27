UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Reports 437 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 27th January 2021

Ethiopia on Tuesday reported 437 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 134,569, said the Health Ministry

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Ethiopia on Tuesday reported 437 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 134,569, said the Health Ministry.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 2,075 as of Tuesday evening, after four new deaths were reported, the ministry said.

It said that 549 more recoveries were registered, taking the nationwide count to 120,748.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

More Stories From World

