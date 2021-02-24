Ethiopia reports 716 new COVID-19 cases

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening reported 716 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 154,257

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening reported 716 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 154,257.

Meanwhile, 12 new fatalities and 1,338 more recoveries were recorded over the same period, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 2,305 and the total recoveries to 133,051.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

The Ethiopian government recently started a campaign to encourage face mask wearing in public places as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The east African nation has so far conducted 2,102,317 COVID-19 tests, including 5,507 during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

COVID-19 tests conducted in Ethiopia are among the highest in Africa according to recent figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.