UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Reports 716 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:56 PM

Ethiopia reports 716 new COVID-19 cases

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening reported 716 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 154,257

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening reported 716 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 154,257.

Meanwhile, 12 new fatalities and 1,338 more recoveries were recorded over the same period, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 2,305 and the total recoveries to 133,051.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

The Ethiopian government recently started a campaign to encourage face mask wearing in public places as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The east African nation has so far conducted 2,102,317 COVID-19 tests, including 5,507 during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

COVID-19 tests conducted in Ethiopia are among the highest in Africa according to recent figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Same Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco From Government

Recent Stories

Ehsan Mani delighted with successful completion of ..

9 minutes ago

'Trading relationship is the only solution to defe ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwaiti Emir on National ..

16 minutes ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi announces new theme

16 minutes ago

Germany reports 8,007 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Nine outlaws arrested,45 litres liquor seized in s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.