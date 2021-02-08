Ethiopia reports 885 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 885 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 142,338, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 885 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 142,338, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 2,148 on Sunday evening after three new deaths were reported.

The ministry said 88 more recoveries were logged during the same period, taking the national count to 125,619.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.