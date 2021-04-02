UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Risks Lengthy Stalemate In War-hit Tigray: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:02 PM

Ethiopia risks lengthy stalemate in war-hit Tigray: report

The war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region risks dragging on for months and even years, with both sides eyeing a military "knockout blow" that appears unrealistic, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said Friday

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region risks dragging on for months and even years, with both sides eyeing a military "knockout blow" that appears unrealistic, the International Crisis Group (ICG) said Friday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November to detain and disarm leaders of the once-dominant regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move came in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on Federal army camps.

Abiy declared victory within weeks, but combat has continued recently in central and southern Tigray, conflict-prevention group ICG said in a briefing published nearly five months after the first shots were fired.

The number of fighters loyal to the TPLF is likely swelling because of rising fury over atrocities, it said.

Even though Ethiopia's military has backing from Eritrea and Ethiopia's Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south, most TPLF leaders remain on the run and ICG noted that none were reported captured or killed in February or March.

Pro-TPLF fighters have regrouped under the Tigray Defence Forces, an armed movement "led by the removed Tigrayan leaders and commanded by former high-ranking" military officers, ICG said.

The resistance is "entrenched" and enjoys popular support from Tigrayans angry over mass killings and rapes, including those committed by soldiers from Eritrea, the TPLF's bitter enemy, ICG said.

Amid mounting international pressure, Abiy said a week ago that Eritrean troops would pull out of Tigray.

But the region's interim leader Mulu Nega told AFP this week that withdrawal was "a process" and would not happen immediately.

Mulu, who was appointed by Abiy, has previously acknowledged that the Tigrayan population has "mixed feelings" about his administration's presence in the region.

He and other officials, though, have said assumptions that the TPLF enjoys widespread popular support are misguided and have downplayed its potential to mount an effective insurgency.

ICG said in its briefing that peace talks seem unlikely in the immediate term, but called on the US, the EU and the African Union to push for a cessation of hostilities and expanded humanitarian access.

Related Topics

Army Eritrea Ethiopia February March November From

Recent Stories

South America tightens restrictions, closes border ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on optimism over U.S. ec ..

4 minutes ago

China expects nearly 50 mln railway trips during u ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Starts Pre-Clinical Tr ..

4 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announced to post ..

25 minutes ago

319 drivers booked over violations in March in mul ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.