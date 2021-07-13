Ethiopia, Russia Sign Military Cooperation Agreement - Reports

Ethiopia and Russia signed a military cooperation agreement, which is expected to help modernize and reinforce the African country's military potential, the Ethiopian Fana news broadcaster reported on Thursday

The agreement came into fruition following three days of negotiations that touched on various areas of defense industry cooperation.

Finance Division State Minister of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Martha Liwij said the agreements signed will significantly transform the longstanding relations between the two countries.

The Russian side has not yet commented on the bilateral agreement.