UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia, Russia Sign Military Cooperation Agreement - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:25 PM

Ethiopia, Russia Sign Military Cooperation Agreement - Reports

Ethiopia and Russia signed a military cooperation agreement, which is expected to help modernize and reinforce the African country's military potential, the Ethiopian Fana news broadcaster reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ethiopia and Russia signed a military cooperation agreement, which is expected to help modernize and reinforce the African country's military potential, the Ethiopian Fana news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The agreement came into fruition following three days of negotiations that touched on various areas of defense industry cooperation.

Finance Division State Minister of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Martha Liwij said the agreements signed will significantly transform the longstanding relations between the two countries.

The Russian side has not yet commented on the bilateral agreement.

Related Topics

Russia Ethiopia Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Cotton futures close higher

3 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund Expects WHO's Appro ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4757 against USD Tue ..

5 minutes ago

Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with more corruption ch ..

5 minutes ago

Over 28.6 Million Russians Received COVID-19 Vacci ..

5 minutes ago

Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passes away

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.