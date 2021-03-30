Ethiopia, Russia to Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Space Cooperation Soon- Ambassador

Ethiopia and Russia will soon sign a memorandum of understanding on space cooperation, they are currently engaged in dialogue, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with Sputnik

"Soon we will sign a memorandum of understanding.

The two parties are in the process of discussion how they cooperate, so it is not yet finished," Aargau said.

The ambassador told Sputnik earlier that Ethiopia hopes to sign a bilateral agreement with the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, as it seeks developing its own space program and placing more satellites in orbit. Relevant negotiations started at the Russia-Africa Summit, which Russia's resort city of Sochi hosted in October 2019.