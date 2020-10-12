Ethiopia, Russia Yet to Decide Format of November Defense Cooperation Meeting - Ambassador

The format of an Ethiopian-Russian meeting on defense cooperation, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa in November, is currently under discussion, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The format of an Ethiopian-Russian meeting on defense cooperation, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa in November, is currently under discussion, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

In a January interview, the diplomat told Sputnik that Ethiopia wants to continue modernizing its armed forces, in particular its peacekeeping and counterterrorism capabilities, in cooperation with Russia, and is planning to discuss it at the next meeting of defense officials in November.

"It was agreed to meet in November in Addis Ababa, whether they will conduct this meeting in Addis Ababa or not - we are trying to check with both sides. Now there are negotiations on how to conduct that agreed meeting," Alemayehu Tegenu said.

Despite the pandemic, the two countries continue bilateral exchanges. According to the diplomat, Ethiopian and Russian businessmen are working on enhancing bilateral trade, as agreed at an online business forum in March.

"We are trying to improve bilateral trade.

We created b2b relations, these relations I hope it will bring something positive. We are here to support both Russian and Ethiopian business people. We conducted an online forum, it was very successful. I hope we will continue that to improve the trade relations. Hopefully there will be a good progress," Tegenu noted.

Cooperation with Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom is also ongoing in accordance with an agreed plan of action to prepare the country for the construction of a Russian nuclear power plant.

"Rosatom and the Ethiopian side are progressing. Even though there is COVID-19 they have done a lot of progress that will continue ... It [the NPP] is not at a stage of construction, before construction there are a lot of things to be done. They are doing that. They set their plan as per that plan they are doing good," the ambassador said.

Russia and Ethiopia signed an intergovernmental agreement for cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy at the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi last fall. The African country currently has no NPPs.