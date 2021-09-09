UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Says Tigray Rebels 'routed' In Afar; Rebels Deny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:49 PM

Ethiopia says Tigray rebels 'routed' in Afar; rebels deny

Ethiopia said Thursday that rebels from war-hit Tigray had been routed from the neighbouring region of Afar, as both sides traded blame for civilian casualties during a "massacre" that left scores of people dead

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Ethiopia said Thursday that rebels from war-hit Tigray had been routed from the neighbouring region of Afar, as both sides traded blame for civilian casualties during a "massacre" that left scores of people dead.

The office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had "suffered great losses" and were forced to retreat from Afar, two months after the rebels launched incursions into the region -- the latest turn in a 10-month war.

"TPLF's claims of having withdrawn from the Afar region -- and I put it quote unquote -- that is not true. They have been routed," Abiy's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told a press conference.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Ethiopia From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

22 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan Faces Prospect of Universal Poverty By ..

Afghanistan Faces Prospect of Universal Poverty By Middle of 2022 - UNDP

3 minutes ago
 All preparations finalized for cantonment board el ..

All preparations finalized for cantonment board elections: Razziq

3 minutes ago
 United Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees on ..

United Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees on Temporary, Unpaid Leave Begin ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases rep ..

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases reported in Punjab

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.