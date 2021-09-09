Ethiopia says Tigray rebels 'routed' in Afar; rebels deny

(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :

The office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) had "suffered great losses" and were forced to retreat from Afar, two months after the rebels launched incursions into the region -- the latest turn in a 10-month war.

"TPLF's claims of having withdrawn from the Afar region -- and I put it quote unquote -- that is not true. They have been routed," Abiy's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told a press conference.