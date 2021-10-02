Ethiopia Says UN Officials Expelled for Sending Aid to Tigray Rebels, Requests Replacement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) United Nations officials declared personae non gratae in Ethiopia were providing humanitarian aid and equipment to the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and need to be replaced, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, Ethiopia ordered seven employees of several UN bodies to leave the country within three days, accusing them of meddling in the country's affairs. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was shocked by the decision, and expressed the hope that the UN would be allowed to stay and continue working in Ethiopia.

The expelled UN officials, according to the Ethiopian government, sent humanitarian assistance to the TPLF, thus violating agreed-upon security arrangements; supplied communication equipment to the TPLF; and engaged in "dissemination of misinformation" and "politicization of humanitarian assistance."

"We urge the UN to expeditiously replace these personnel to allow the continuation of our cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance," the ministry said in statement, noting that it will work with the UN Secretary-General and UN coordinators to facilitate the early deployment of the new personnel.

It further reaffirmed the country's commitment to the "principles of multilateralism and values enshrined in the UN Charter," and expressed readiness to continue cooperation with international organizations, including those affiliated with the UN.

The foreign ministry said it was confident that the expulsion will not affect Ethiopia's humanitarian aid and ties with the UN.

Ethiopian government forces and the TPLF, which is a major political force in the country's north, have been wrestling for control in the region. Tensions flared up in November 2020 after the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation.