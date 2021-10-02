UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Says UN Officials Expelled For Sending Aid To Tigray Rebels, Requests Replacement

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ethiopia Says UN Officials Expelled for Sending Aid to Tigray Rebels, Requests Replacement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) United Nations officials declared personae non gratae in Ethiopia were providing humanitarian aid and equipment to the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and need to be replaced, the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, Ethiopia ordered seven employees of several UN bodies to leave the country within three days, accusing them of meddling in the country's affairs. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was shocked by the decision, and expressed the hope that the UN would be allowed to stay and continue working in Ethiopia.

The expelled UN officials, according to the Ethiopian government, sent humanitarian assistance to the TPLF, thus violating agreed-upon security arrangements; supplied communication equipment to the TPLF; and engaged in "dissemination of misinformation" and "politicization of humanitarian assistance."

"We urge the UN to expeditiously replace these personnel to allow the continuation of our cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance," the ministry said in statement, noting that it will work with the UN Secretary-General and UN coordinators to facilitate the early deployment of the new personnel.

It further reaffirmed the country's commitment to the "principles of multilateralism and values enshrined in the UN Charter," and expressed readiness to continue cooperation with international organizations, including those affiliated with the UN.

The foreign ministry said it was confident that the expulsion will not affect Ethiopia's humanitarian aid and ties with the UN.

Ethiopian government forces and the TPLF, which is a major political force in the country's north, have been wrestling for control in the region. Tensions flared up in November 2020 after the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base, and launched a counter-operation.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia November 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

1 hour ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

2 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.